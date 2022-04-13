US sanctions cartel leader with links to Tyson Fury

US officials have announced sanctions against seven individuals known to be members of the Irish Kinahan organized crime group. One of the individuals sanctioned by the US Treasury is the former advisor of boxer Tyson Fury, Danial Kinahan. US officials believe that Mr. Kinahan is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organization, which emerged in the 1990s. Today, the Kinahan cartel is one of the largest crime groups. The US Treasury believes that the group may now use Dubai as a hub for its illegal activities, and although they occur primarily in Ireland, the cartel also operated in the UK, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates. US officials stated that the group deals primarily with money laundering and drug trade, including deadly narcotics.

The Commissioner of Ireland’s police forced welcomed the sanctions and warned the gang members that they would not be able to hide forever. The Irish High Court has previously named Mr. Kinahan as the controller and manager of the gang, while his father and brother Christopher Snr. and Christopher Jr. have also been accused of involvement. The US Drug Enforcement Agency is also offering rewards of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of any of the three Kinahans. As a result of the sanctions, the individuals’ assets in the US will be frozen and their credit cards blocked. In addition, they will find restricted access to their property.