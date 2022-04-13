Rains and floods have killed at least 59 people on the eastern coast of South Africa. Residents were urged to remain at home as roads were damaged and homes were destroyed in the storms.

The province of KwaZulu-Natal was hit by the floods, including the city of Durabn. A bridge near Durban was swept away and a stack of shipping containers collapsed into muddy waters. The province has seen extreme rainfall since Monday and the government is considering it one of the worst weather storms the country has ever experienced. People are being evacuated in areas that are facing mudslides, structural collapses of buildings and roads and extreme flooding. Private and religious institutions have been asked to assist with emergency relief.

Read more: Heavy rains and flooding in South Africa kill 59 people and sweep away roads