Global RiskNews Briefs

Ukraine War: US ‘deeply concerned’ at report of Mariupol chemical attack

12 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

The US and Britain are looking into reports of use of chemical weapons by Russian forces in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Three soldiers were reported to be injured by a “poisonous substance” on Monday. There has been no evidence presented to confirm Russia used chemical weapons.  

Western countries have warned that the use of chemical weapons in attacks would be an escalation of the invasion and there would be firm action taken. The Ukrainian government is also investigating the reports and assumptions point to phosphorus ammunition being used. Phosphorus is not considered a chemical weapon, but using it as an incendiary weapon near civilians is illegal. Pro-Russian separatist forces in Donetsk denied the allegations on Tuesday.

Read more: Ukraine War: US ‘deeply concerned’ at report of Mariupol chemical attack

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The Defense Intelligence Agency Updates Challenges to Security in Space

April 13, 2022

Ukraine foiled Russian cyberattack that tried to shut down energy grid

April 12, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2