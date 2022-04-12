Ukraine War: US ‘deeply concerned’ at report of Mariupol chemical attack

The US and Britain are looking into reports of use of chemical weapons by Russian forces in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Three soldiers were reported to be injured by a “poisonous substance” on Monday. There has been no evidence presented to confirm Russia used chemical weapons.

Western countries have warned that the use of chemical weapons in attacks would be an escalation of the invasion and there would be firm action taken. The Ukrainian government is also investigating the reports and assumptions point to phosphorus ammunition being used. Phosphorus is not considered a chemical weapon, but using it as an incendiary weapon near civilians is illegal. Pro-Russian separatist forces in Donetsk denied the allegations on Tuesday.

