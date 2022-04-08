Slovakia says it has given S-300 air defence system to Ukraine

Slovakia has given its S-300 air defense system to Ukraine to help it defend against Russia. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said the donation of the anti-aircraft batteries did not mean that the EU and NATO member had joined the conflict with Russia.

The donation was made after Ukraine appealed to Western nations for military assistance, including air defense equipment. The United States also announced on Friday that it would send new weapon systems to Ukraine after a NATO meeting in Brussels agreed to accelerate arms deliveries. The agreement came after Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged countries to end bureaucracy-driven delays when sending weapons to Ukraine. The US had previously agreed to send the country anti-aircraft systems, shoulder-held anti-tank weapons and armored vehicles and 30 other countries will be sending Ukraine weapons as well.

