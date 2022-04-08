The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has investigated a series of data breaches on behalf of the Bank of Ireland and subsequently issued a fine of over $500,000. The data breaches allegedly occurred between November 2018 and June 2019 and affected customer personal information. The DPC reportedly looked into the series of data breaches, which impacted more than 50,000 customers. The findings concern the corruption of information as it pertains to Central Credit Register (CCR) regulations, a system that stores loan information. The CCR processes the Bank of Ireland’s data feed. The latter company was fined for a delay in communicating the data breaches with the affected customers.

The DPC confirmed that 19 of the reported incidents constitute data breaches under Ireland’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In addition to the fines, the DPC issued a reprimand and has ordered that the Bank of Ireland comply with data protection regulations in place in the country. Since the release of information, the Bank of Ireland has allegedly notified all affected customers and has rectified any inaccurate information as it pertains to the case.

Read More: Bank of Ireland Fined €463,000 Over Data Breaches