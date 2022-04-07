Global RiskNews Briefs

Nato: Ukraine asks for ‘weapons, weapons, weapons’

07 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

Ukraine has asked its Western allies for more weapons to defend itself against Russia. Foreign Minister dmytro Kuleba said atrocities against civilians could happen more if Ukraine does not receive more military aid. Nato foreign ministers are meeting today to discuss the increase in aid to Ukraine. 

Russia warned against an increase in weapons, warning that it would have a negative impact on peace talks. Ukraine is not a member of Nato, however, it is being supported by Nato and many Nato countries have already supplied Ukraine with weapons. There have been reports in recent days of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers against civilians of a town Bucha, near Kyiv. Over 30 countries have provided military aid to Ukraine, however, they have so far been limited to arms, ammunition and defense equipment.

