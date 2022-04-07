Employee Info Among 13 Million Records Leaked by Fox News

A configuration error was responsible for exposing millions of internal records tied to Fox News, according to researchers. The information leaked in the 58GB trove includes personally identifiable information pertaining to employees. According to security researchers, the 13 million records were left open with no password protection, meaning that anyone with internet connection could have theoretically discovered the records. It is unclear how many employees were impacted by the security incident, however, the data also included content management information.

Specific information includes Fox News content, storage information, internal Fox emails, usernames, employee ID numbers, affiliate station, and other details. According to security researchers familiar with the incident, one folder contained roughly 65,000 names of celebrities, cast, and production crew members attached to their internal Fox ID reference numbers. The records also included data points such as host names and account numbers, interface, IP addresses, device data, and more. The email addresses exposed could be leveraged by fraudsters to conduct follow-up phishing attacks.

