Israel’s coalition government loses its majority as right-wing lawmaker quits

On Wednesday, coalition chairwoman Idit Silman resigned and deprived the government of its majority. When she resigned, she called for a right-wing government to be formed rather than a coalition government. Silman has voiced opposition to plans to liberalize certain prayer rules at the Western Wall.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Silman on her decision. It is unclear what happens next for the government. The government will fall if there is a majority vote for the dissolution of the Knesset or if there is a majority in Parliament in favor of an alternative to the coalition government. Knesset is in recess until May 8. The current coalition government was formed in June of 2021 after four elections were held in two years. The coalition contains eight parties and has a spectrum of ideologies. The coalition holds 60 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.

