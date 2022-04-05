Al-Shabab is an Al-Qaeda-linked armed group and has plans to target the Somali president and Prime Minister. Somali intelligence warned the two parties, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Mohamed Hussein Roble on Tuesday. Al-Shabab aims to take down the UN-backed central government and impose Islamic law in Somalia. The group has prevented parliamentary elections from taking place since November with violence.

A senior Al-Shabab member, Mohamed Mahir, is assumed to be conducting the plot to target the government officials. The group attacked election delegates in the capital of Somalia, killing six bystanders. Late in March, 48 people were killed in Beledweyne by Al-Shabab including civilians, officials and clerics.

Read more: Somali intelligence says Al-Shabab plans to target president, PM