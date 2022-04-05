A riot broke out in Ecuador at a prison in the south of the country on Sunday, killing at least 20 inmates. The Turi prison is near the city of Cuenca and violence broke out on Sunday due toa leadership dispute between members of a gang known as The Wolves.

19 of the inmates were killed due to acts of violence and one ingested a chemical substance. 11 other inmates were injured. More than 300 inmates wee killed in prison violence in 2021 in Ecuador. Prisons have become contested battlegrounds due to gang clashes in Ecuador. And prisons are also chronically overcrowded in Ecuador, with some facilities with 4,000 more people than the facility is planned for. Authorities said in October that thousands of inmates would be pardoned to free up space. After the riot, the prison was under control on Monday.

Read more: At least 20 killed in Ecuador prison riot