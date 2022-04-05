Global RiskNews Briefs

At least 20 killed in Ecuador prison riot

05 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

A riot broke out in Ecuador at a prison in the south of the country on Sunday, killing at least 20 inmates. The Turi prison is near the city of Cuenca and violence broke out on Sunday due toa  leadership dispute between members of a gang known as The Wolves. 

19 of the inmates were killed due to acts of violence and one ingested a chemical substance. 11 other inmates were injured. More than 300 inmates wee killed in prison violence in 2021 in Ecuador. Prisons have become contested battlegrounds due to gang clashes in Ecuador. And prisons are also chronically overcrowded in Ecuador, with some facilities with 4,000 more people than the facility is planned for. Authorities said in October that thousands of inmates would be pardoned to free up space. After the riot, the prison was under control on Monday.

