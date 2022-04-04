Nigeria: More than 150 still missing after passenger train attack

The whereabouts of 168 passengers from a train in northwestern NIgeria are still unknown a week after the train was attacked by gunmen. At least eight people were killed in the March 28 attack when a bomb was detonated on the train tracks and gunmen opened fire on the train. The train was traveling from the capital Abuja to the northwest city of Kaduna.

After the attack, 186 of the passengers were confirmed safe, eight were confirmed dead and 168 are still missing. This attack was the latest blamed on heavily armed gangs known as bandits in the northwest region of Nigeria. The train and tracks are being repaired and services between Abuja and Kaduna are temporarily suspended. Rescue efforts are still underway for the missing passengers.

