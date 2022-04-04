Costa Rica elects political newcomer Chaves as president

An economist, Rodrigo Chaves won the presidential election in Costa Rica according to preliminary results. Chaves has a lead of over five percentage points over a previous president, José María Figueres. Voter turnout was the lowest in decades due to expressed dissatisfaction with Costa Rica’s economy.

Figueres was running for a second term after holding the position from 1994 to 1998. Many citizens of Costa Rica wanted a break from politicians of the past. Chaves served as the economy minister for six months with President Carlos Alvarado, however, he pledged to break with the privileges of the political parties established in Costa Rica. Chaves benefitted from the discontent in the country with the economic struggles faced during the pandemic and seemingly worsening corruption in the government.

