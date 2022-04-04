Automaker Cybersecurity Lagging Behind Tech Adoption, Experts Warn

Cybersecurity researchers allege that a security flaw in some Honda models is indicative of the widening attack surface present in cars that offers cyberattackers increasingly easy access to victims as use of smart car tech and other innovations continues to surge. The vulnerabilities in the automaker ecosystem are not incredibly dangerous on their own, however, experts have warned that a lack of cybersecurity practices when implementing new tech into cars could result in significant issues for smart car users. The bug found in Honda and Acura cars is a sign that automakers must ensure that proper cybersecurity measures are accompanied by new technology implements.

The flaw in Honda and Acura vehicles could allow a threat actor to lock, unlock, and even start cars, according to researchers. The vulnerability is due to easily intercepted radio signals originating from the wireless entry key fob used by almost all Honda and Acura vehicles. In addition, the attacker may open the trunk, control the windows, and perform other functions. The only way to prevent the attack, according to researchers, is to not use the fob. Although it may not seem like a huge threat to Honda and Acura drivers, the vulnerability should serve as a warning to automakers.

