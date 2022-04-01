Russia alleges Ukrainian helicopters struck Belgorod fuel depot

Russian officials allege that two Ukrainian helicopters bombed a fuel depot in Belgorod across the border. This would be the first known air raid by Ukraine on Russian soil since the invasion if it is confirmed. Video footage shows several missiles being fired from low altitude, followed by an explosion and a large fire.

The attack was approximately 35 kilometers from the border of Russia and Ukraine. Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the attack would make uncomfortable conditions to continue peace talks. The Ukraine Foreign Minister did not confirm or deny the claim that Ukraine was involved and said he did not possess all of the military information necessary to make that claim. This would also be the first instance where an oil facility in Russia had been targeted.

