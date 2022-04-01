Hostage survivor testifies in trial of ISIS member accused in deaths of several Americans

A hostage taken by an ISIS terror cell testified Thursday in a trial against El Shafee Elsheikh. Elsheikh is accused of assisting in kidnapping, torturing and killing several Americans, Europeans and other foreign nationals between 2012 and 2015.

The Italian aid worker, Federico Motka, told the jury he was captured and tortured alongside other hostages who were eventually killed including four Americans. The terror cell was referred to as the “Beatles” and Elsheikh is the last of the group to stand trial. Another member of the cell pleaded guilty in September and the other was killed in a drone strike in 2015. Motka was captured in 2013 on a trip to Syria and was moved to several different locations while he was held for 14 months.

