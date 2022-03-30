Saudi-led coalition to halt military operations in Yemen as UN urges truce

Late on Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen said it would stop military operations on Wednesday. The announcement followed a UN call for a truce during the holy month of Ramadan. The UN has been working with the two groups, who have been at war since 2015, to secure a peace deal and assist in the humanitarian crisis in the countries.

The truce announced Tuesday is the biggest step in peace efforts in over three years. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and left millions without access to food. The coalition stopped military operations in Yemen at 6 am Wednesday morning. Houthi leader Mohammed al-Bukaiti argued that if the siege on Yemen is not lifted, the halting of military operations will be meaningless. Ramadan begins this weekend, the ceasefire was proposed in exchange for allowing fuel ships to dock at a Houthi port and allow a few commercial flights to operate from Sanaa airport. The coalition has been incontrol of Yemen’s seas and air space.

