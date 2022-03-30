Personal Data of 620 FSB Officers Published Online

32 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The personal data of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Intelligence claims to belong to Russian intelligence officers has been posted online. The data was published on Monday, and includes details such as names, addresses, and phone numbers pertaining to 620 individuals. According to Ukraine, the data belongs to officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) that engages in criminal activities in Europe. Most of the officers on the list are registered as living in Lubyanka, the location of the agency’s headquarters in Moscow.

Other information on the list includes vehicle license plates, passport numbers, SIM cards, signatures, and dates and locations of birth. The list was posted on the Directorate of Intelligence’s official website alongside a statement written in Russian. It is unclear what criminal activities that the Russian agents allegedly committed Ukraine is referring to. The list has not been verified, and Russia has not commented on the public list.

