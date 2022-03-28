Google Issues Emergency Security Update For 3.2 Billion Chrome Users—Attacks Underway

29 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Google has issued an emergency security update pertaining to all Chrome users after it received confirmation that attackers were exploiting a high-severity zero-day vulnerability in the platform. The emergency update is highly unusual as it addresses just one security flaw, validating its urgency. Google published a Chrome stable channel update announcement on March 25, confirming reports that an exploit for the vulnerability exists in the wild.

All Chrome users are therefore advised to ensure that their browsers are updates as soon as possible. Not much else is known about the vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-1096, other than that it is referred to as a Type Confusion in V8. This nods to the JavaScript engine employed by Chrome. The lack of detail is not surprising as the flaw is already being exploited by attackers. Google will likely reveal technical details when an update is able to protect most of the company’s users.

