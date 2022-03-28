CyberNews Briefs

Estonian Tied to 13 Ransomware Attacks Gets 66 Months in Prison

28 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

An Estonian man named Maksim Berezan was sentenced to more than five years in US prison for his participation in at least 13 serious ransomware attacks that resulted in approximately $53 million in losses. US prosecutors stated that Berezan enjoyed a lengthy career of being able to access hacked bank accounts across the world to fund a lavish lifestyle. Berezan is 37 and was arrested two years ago in Latvia. US authorities claimed that Berezan was a member of DirectConnection, a Russian cybercriminal forum that was around until 2015.

Berezan reportedly specialized in cashouts and drops, the former of which refers to using stolen payment card data to make fraudulent purchases or withdraw money from accounts. A drop is when a threat actor creates a location in which individuals are able to securely receive and forwards funds obtains through fraudulent means. Drops typically make it harder for law enforcement to trace fraudulent transactions. Latvian police searched Berezan’s resident under guidance from US authorities back in 2020, finding highly expensive cars, jewelry, thousands in cash, and $1.7 in bitcoin. Berezan was extradited to the US in 2020.

Read More: Estonian Tied to 13 Ransomware Attacks Gets 66 Months in Prison

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ukraine Suffers Significant Internet Disruption Following Cyber-Attack

March 29, 2022

Transparent Tribe APT returns to strike India’s government and military

March 29, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2