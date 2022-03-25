UK police arrest seven individuals suspected of being hacking group members

The London Police force has released a statement confirming that seven individuals between the ages of 16 and 21 have been arrested in connection to illegal hacking on behalf of the Lapsus$ group. The city of London Police did not provide many details concerning the case, however, two of the individuals arrested were behind the aliases “White” and “Breachbase.” The aliases have been tracked for over a year by cybersecurity groups.

The aliases were found to be affiliated with the Lapsus$ hacking group. White was allegedly repeatedly doxxed online after some sort of verbal altercation with other individuals operating on the dark web. Due to the doxxing, White’s personal information was exposed. It is likely that law enforcement used these details in the arrest. Lapsus$ has become a prolific hacking group in recent months, claiming high-profile organizations as victims and turning themselves into targets for federal police forces.

