Pakistan: Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Khan delayed

A motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan has been adjourned by Pakistan’s speaker of parliament. The adjournment created accusations by opposition that the speaker is buying time for the prime minister to gain support before the actual vote.

The motion will be tabled on Monday. Seven days of debate will take place before the vote can be held. Prime Minister Khan came to power in 2018 and was strongly supported by Pakistan’s military. In the most recent political power struggle, the military is leaving the decision to the political parties. Opposition leaders in parliament protested the adjournment of the no-confidence proceedings.

