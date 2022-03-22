Global RiskNews Briefs

Ukraine conflict: Russian shelling blamed for corrosive gas leak

22 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

An ammonia leak was caused by Russian shells hitting a chemical plant near the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. Residents of a nearby city, Novoselytsya were told to stay indoors until the leak was contained. A 50-ton tank of ammonia was damaged by the attack and caused an ammonia cloud. 

The chemical cloud affected an area of about 2.5km. The plant uses ammonia for chemical fertilizer, but is toxic in large amounts and can be an irritant and corrosive. The chemical is not visible in the air and can cause pain or burns to the airways and eyes. The residents of Novoselytsya were told to shelter due to the direction of the wind. One injury was reported, a worker at the plant. Russia has alleged, without evidence, that Ukraine was going to use chemical weapons in the war, pointing to the industrial chemicals produced in the country, including ammonia.

OODA Analyst

