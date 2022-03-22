Ethiopia pledges action after video shows uniformed men burning civilians alive

On Saturday, Ethiopia’s government claimed that it would act against the perpetrators featured in a video that appeared on social media. In the video, the perpetrators appear to be burning civilians to death in the country’s western region. The video showed some of the violent aggressors in uniform. According to the Ethiopian Government Communication Service, the incident occurred in the Ayisid Kebele of Metekel Zone in the Benishangul-Gumuz region. This region is known to be marked with frequent ethnic violence for the past year. In that time period, hundreds of civilians have died.

The Ethiopian Government Communication Service released a statement to its official Facebook page condemning the violent attack. According to the agency, this is not the first time such horrific images originating from the region have been circulated on social media. The statement did not clarify what group was responsible for the event or when it took place. Nonetheless, the government claimed it would take action against the inhumane act.