China Eastern: Plane carrying 132 people crashes in Guangxi hills

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed into a forested hillside in southern China carrying 132 people on board. The passenger plane was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou and plunged to the earth in Guangxi province and caught fire. The number of casualties and reason for the crash are still unknown. There has been no sign of survivors reported by rescuers.

The last major safety incident by Chinese airlines was 12 years ago. President Xi Jinping has ordered an investigation into the crash to determine the cause. All 737-800s have been grounded by China Eastern Airlines. Over 600 first responders are at the crash site. Firefighters arrived first and were able to extinguish the firs that was caused by the crash. China Eastern has set up a hotline for people seeking information about passengers on the plane and has expressed its deep condolences for those on board.

