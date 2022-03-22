Bridgestone Hit as Ransomware Torches Toyota Supply Chain

A ransomware attack against Bridgestone Americas has occurred just weeks after another Toyota supplier experienced a similar type of attack. In addition, a third location reported some kind of cyber hit against its networks. On Friday, Bridgestone confirmed that a subsidiary experienced a ransomware attack in February that forced the organization to shut down the location’s computer network and some of its production facilities. The facilities were located in North and Middle America and the shutdown lasted roughly one week.

Bridgestone is a major supplier of tires for Toyota vehicles. The attack is notable to cybersecurity researchers as the attack against Denso Corp. another major Toyota supplier, occurred just days before. Manufacturers such as Toyota have proven to be particularly attractive targets to threat actor groups due to their reliability on the supply chain. Bridgestone’s security incident was reported on February 27. It has confirmed that relevant authorities have been notified so the attack’s full scope can be accurately assessed.