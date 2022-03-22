Biden warns organizations to harden cyber defences against Russian cyber attacks

This week, US President Joe Biden issued a warning to local organizations regarding cyber defense efforts as they pertain to Russian threats. According to the administration, Russia is likely to consider launching cyberattacks in retaliation to sanctions imposed against the country due to its military invasion of Ukraine almost one month ago. President Biden stated that Russia could conduct malicious cyber activity against the United States in an effort to encourage organizations to bolster their cyber defenses in the face of such threats. Biden attributed the warning to evolving intelligence that the Russian government may be exploring cyberattack options to address the sanctions.

President Biden spoke towards US private sector organizations in particular as many organizations in this sector are responsible for the operation of critical infrastructure. The US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has already contacted infrastructure organizations with information pertaining to mitigation guidance and threat analysis to help protect their systems and networks from the threat of Russian attacks. The administration also released a guidance factsheet as part of the warning.

