What we know about the earthquake off Japan’s Fukushima coast

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Japan’s Fukushima on Wednesday and injured dozens of people. The earthquake struck around 12:30a.m. local time north of the capital of Tokyo and off the coast of Fukushima. The quake was designated a 7.4 magnitude after initially being designated a 7.3. All Tsunami warnings have been lifted as of Thursday.

Four people have been confirmed dead and at least 160 injured. Tens of thousands of people lost power across Tokyo, but electricity was restored within a few hours. In contrast to the 2011 earthquake off the coast of Fukushima, no abnormalities have been detected in the nuclear plants in Japan. The 2011 earthquake occurred approximately 89 kilometers away from the epicenter of this quake and caused 30ft tsunami waves while this quake caused waves of 8 inches. More than 22,000 people died or were missing after the quake and over 35,000 people remain displaced after the 2011 quake and the resulting nuclear meltdown. The 2011 earthquake was approximately 63 times stronger than the quake on Wednesday.

