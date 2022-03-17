Leftist Gabriel Boric sworn in as Chile’s president in sharp political shift

Gabriel Boric, a Chilean leftist, was sworn in as president on Friday. This marks the sharpest shift in the country’s politics since it returned to democracy 30 years ago. Boric is a former protest leader and lawmaker and is Chile’s youngest ever elected leader.

Boric’s election has raised hope among progressives in Chile, but has caused concerns that decades of economic stability could be undone. Boric has promised to overhaul the economic model to fight the inequalities that caused violent protests in 2019. Chile is also in the midst of redrafting its Constitution, which has also been blamed for stoking inequality in the country. Boric will face the challenges of economic slowdown, inflation and a split legislature. Boric’s cabinet is a female-majority and part of the Senate was filled with representatives of Chile’s indigenous communities, a sign of an inclusive government.

