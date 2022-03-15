Global RiskNews Briefs

India investigates missile that landed in Pakistan

15 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

India ordered an intense investigation after they accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan on March 9. India acknowledged the incident two days after it occurred, citing a technical malfunction during maintenance as the cause. No one was killed in the incident and India’s defense minister Rajnath Singh called the incident regrettable but expressed relief that the incident was not worse. 

The missile landed near the eastern city of Mian Channu and its flight path had endangered passenger flights. Pakistan called for a joint investigation and criticized India’s “callousness,” especially in a nuclear environment. Pakistan’s airforce said the missile traveled through Pakistani airspace at Mach 3, three times the speed of sound at 12,000m for 124km. Pakistan urged India to share the results of the investigation.

Read more: India investigates missile that landed in Pakistan

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Narendra Modi’s BJP retains India’s biggest state in key elections

March 10, 2022

India’s envoy to Palestinian Authority found dead at office

March 7, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2