India investigates missile that landed in Pakistan

India ordered an intense investigation after they accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan on March 9. India acknowledged the incident two days after it occurred, citing a technical malfunction during maintenance as the cause. No one was killed in the incident and India’s defense minister Rajnath Singh called the incident regrettable but expressed relief that the incident was not worse.

The missile landed near the eastern city of Mian Channu and its flight path had endangered passenger flights. Pakistan called for a joint investigation and criticized India’s “callousness,” especially in a nuclear environment. Pakistan’s airforce said the missile traveled through Pakistani airspace at Mach 3, three times the speed of sound at 12,000m for 124km. Pakistan urged India to share the results of the investigation.

