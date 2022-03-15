Ethiopia pledges action after video shows uniformed men burning civilians alive

31 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

On Saturday, Ethiopia’s government said it would act against the perpetrators in a video on social media that showed armed men burning civilians to death in the west of the country. The incident occurred in the Ayisid Kebele of Metekel Zone in the Benishangul-Gumuz region. This area has been a site of frequent ethnic violence for over a year.

The government did not say when the event took place or who was responsible, but pledged legal action. Some of the men in the crowd in the video are wearing Ethiopian military uniforms or uniforms from other regional security forces. The military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not give comments upon request. The violence in this region is separate from the war in the TIgray region.

