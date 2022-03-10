Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK in part of its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich is one of seven Russian oligarchs to be hit with new sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans. Billionaires Igor Sechin and Oleg Deripaska are among the oligarchs being sanctioned as well.

Chelsea FC cannot sell any more tickets for games, the merchandise shop will be closed, and no players will be able to bought or sold on the transfer market. Fixtures will be fulfilled, staff will be paid and existing ticket holders will be able to attend the matches according to the government. Earlier this month, Abramovich said he would be selling Chelsea FC, the sale has now been stalled. The government would consider allowing the sale of the club if Abramovich can prove he will not benefit from the sale. Abramovich is alleged to have strong ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he has denied.

Read more: Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK