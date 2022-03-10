CyberNews Briefs

Chinese hackers attempted phishing on emails affiliated with US government

10 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) alerted multiple Gmail users affiliated with the US government of an attempted phishing attack by a Chinese-backed hacking group, ATP31, in February. The attempted attack was unsuccessful as the emails were automatically marked as spam and filtered by Gmail. 

There is no evidence that the hacking campaign was associated with the current war in Ukraine. When government sponsored hackers attempt to send a malicious email in Gmail, an alert warning them of a potential attack will be received. According to Google, less than 0.1% of account users will experience an attack.

Read more: Chinese hackers attempted phishing on emails affiliated with US government

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Russian APTs Furiously Phish Ukraine – Google

March 10, 2022

Ukraine and US targeted by cybersecurity attacks in run-up to Russian invasion

March 8, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2