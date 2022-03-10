Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) alerted multiple Gmail users affiliated with the US government of an attempted phishing attack by a Chinese-backed hacking group, ATP31, in February. The attempted attack was unsuccessful as the emails were automatically marked as spam and filtered by Gmail.

There is no evidence that the hacking campaign was associated with the current war in Ukraine. When government sponsored hackers attempt to send a malicious email in Gmail, an alert warning them of a potential attack will be received. According to Google, less than 0.1% of account users will experience an attack.

Read more: Chinese hackers attempted phishing on emails affiliated with US government