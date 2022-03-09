Towns near the Ukrainian capital are being fled after Russian shelling has continued. Civilian convoys are due to leave as Ukraine has agreed to a 12 hour ceasefire for six different routes in the war zone, allowing civilians to escape. 10 people died in Severodonetsk and five people died in Malyn, near Kyiv as a result of Russian shelling that has been killing civilians.

A night air raid on Monday destroyed six houses and killed 22 people, including three children. Fighting continues in the north and north-west of Kyiv as Russia continues its approach to Kyiv, but is not making significant progress. Air raid sirens were heard on Wednesday across many cities in Ukraine. Ukraine urged Russian forces to fulfill their commitment to local ceasefires as the six evacuation routes are open for 12 hours from 7:00-19:00 GMT.

Read more: Ukraine civilians flee towns near Kyiv after more Russian shelling