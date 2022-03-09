Global RiskNews Briefs

Ukraine civilians flee towns near Kyiv after more Russian shelling

09 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

Towns near the Ukrainian capital are being fled after Russian shelling has continued. Civilian convoys are due to leave as Ukraine has agreed to a 12 hour ceasefire for six different routes in the war zone, allowing civilians to escape. 10 people died in Severodonetsk and five people died in Malyn, near Kyiv as a result of Russian shelling that has been killing civilians. 

A night air raid on Monday destroyed six houses and killed 22 people, including three children. Fighting continues in the north and north-west of Kyiv as Russia continues its approach to Kyiv, but is not making significant progress. Air raid sirens were heard on Wednesday across many cities in Ukraine. Ukraine urged Russian forces to fulfill their commitment to local ceasefires as the six evacuation routes are open for 12 hours from 7:00-19:00 GMT.

Read more: Ukraine civilians flee towns near Kyiv after more Russian shelling

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Syria: Two civilians killed in Israeli attack near Damascus

March 7, 2022

Here’s what we know about the 40-mile-long Russian convoy outside Ukraine’s capital

March 3, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2