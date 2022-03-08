Global RiskNews Briefs

War in Ukraine: World Bank approves $723m financial package

08 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

$723 million in loans and grants for Ukraine have been approved by the World Bank. The bank is working on another $3 billion package of support in the coming months. The bank also promised extra help for the neighboring countries that are taking in over 1.7 million refugees, mostly women, children and eldery people. This financial package includes a $100m pledge from the UK. 

The funds will help Ukraine’s government provide services such as wages for hospital workers, pensions for the elderly and social programs for its vulnerable citizens. The package includes $134m in grants from Britain, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland and $100m from Japan.

