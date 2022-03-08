Proposed plans for Paris will see the addition of a new 4.5 kilometer-long aerial tramway that will connect suburbs in the southwest to the Paris Metro. Construction is expected to begin this year. The project has cleared pre-construction feasibility studies and has an estimated price tag of $145 million and will serve approximately 11,000 a day.

The urban cable car is expected to open in 2025 and will travel from the Parisian suburb, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges to the Pointe du Lac station in Cretell in 17 minutes. There will be 30 seconds between cabins at peak times and each cabin will have room for 10 people. If approved, this will be the first cable car system for Paris.

Read more: Paris to build $145M cable car system