Ukrainian families flee Zaporizhzhia on overcrowded trains after Russians seize nuclear power station

An evacuation train in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia was filled on saturday as hundreds of families tried to claim the few spaces on board. The train was going to the town of Lviv, in the west of Ukraine. Women and children attempted to get on board and say goodbye to their male relatives. Men between the ages of 18-60 are banned from leaving the country.

More than a million refugees have left Ukraine and fled into other European countries since February 24. The evacuations from Zaporizhzhia have increased after Russia seized a nearby nuclear power station in Enerhodar on Thursday. People have been fleeing either to western Ukraine or bordering European countries to leave the cities under attack.

