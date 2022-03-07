Global RiskNews Briefs

Syria: Two civilians killed in Israeli attack near Damascus

07 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

According to Syria’s state media, an Israeli missile attack killed two civilians and caused damage to the outside of the capital. The attack was carried out at approximately 5am on Monday and hit positions south of Damascus. The ari defense systems were able to intercept and down most of the missiles launched. 

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the missile hit a weapons and ammunition depot near the Damascus International Airport that is operated by Iran-backed militias. Israel has carried out seven raids in Syria since the start of the year. Syria’s official SANA news agency stated that two civilians were killed in the attack,  but did not specify how they were killed. 

