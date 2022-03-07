Over 4,300 people were detained in anti-war protests across Russia on Sunday. 1,700 people were detained in Moscow alone, and detentions took place in 53 cities. Protests have been restricted in Russia in recent years, however, numerous rallies have occurred since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Over 10,000 people have been detained in the past 11 days for participating in protests.

Protests took place around the world Sunday, including a peaceful rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan attended by 2,000 people. Anti-war protests were held in Brussels and London as well. Russian troops used gunfire to disperse demonstrators in the southern city of NovaKakhovka in Ukraine.

Read more: Protests across Russia see thousands detained