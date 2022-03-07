Global RiskNews Briefs

India’s envoy to Palestinian Authority found dead at office

07 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

Mukul Arya, India’s representative to the Palestinian Authority, was found dead insidethe Indian Mission in Ramallah on Sunday. Arya was 36 years old and India’s foreign minister has expressed shock at his sudden death. His cause of death is not immediately known.

The Palestinian foreign ministry has promised to do what was required in these circumstances and have ordered security, police officials and forensic experts to the representative’s place of residence. The Palestinian foreign ministry has been in touch with Indian Authorities to transport the envoy’s body back to India. 

Read more: India’s envoy to Palestinian Authority found dead at office

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Global Crypto and Digital Currency Initiatives: India, Argentina, and Russia

February 28, 2022

Funerals for three suspected Palestinian militants killed in West Bank by Israeli forces attract large crowds

February 15, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2