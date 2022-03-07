India’s envoy to Palestinian Authority found dead at office

Mukul Arya, India’s representative to the Palestinian Authority, was found dead insidethe Indian Mission in Ramallah on Sunday. Arya was 36 years old and India’s foreign minister has expressed shock at his sudden death. His cause of death is not immediately known.

The Palestinian foreign ministry has promised to do what was required in these circumstances and have ordered security, police officials and forensic experts to the representative’s place of residence. The Palestinian foreign ministry has been in touch with Indian Authorities to transport the envoy’s body back to India.

