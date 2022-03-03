Germany charges Gambian with crimes against humanity

A former member of the Gambian army has had charges filed against him by Germany’s federal prosecutors on Thursday. The allegations include participation in crimes aginst humanity, murder and attempted muder. The alleged crimes were committed between 2003 to 2006 by units of the army deployed under President Yahya Jammeh. The crimes were committed to intimidate and repress opposition and the population.

The man on trial was arrested in March of last year and is believed to be involved in the killians of a journalist who criticized the government. The accused allegedly drove members of the Patrol Teams, a paramilitary group, to the location of the killings and may have been a driver for another attempted murder. A court in the German town of Celle must approve the charges before a date can be set for trial.

