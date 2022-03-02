Iran, France, and other countries are currently discussing the revival of a 2015 deal that would require Iran to curb uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief. Officials report that it is likely a decision will be made in the next few days as the negotiations conclude. Officials travelled to Vienna to salvage the deal, which was abandoned by US President Donald Trump in 3028. Shortly after, Tehran began to withdraw from the agreement.

On Wednesday, Iran’s chief negotiator stated that the parties involved were closer to an agreement than they had been in previous attempts to rectify the deal, however, negotiations could still fall through before the end of this week. Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani stated that it was imperative negotiating partners needed to be realistic and avoid intransigence during the talks. Iran and the US will engage in a final round of indirect talks mediated by China, Russia, and European parties.