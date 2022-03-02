Global RiskNews Briefs

Decision on Iran nuclear deal ‘days away,’ says French foreign minister

02 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

Iran, France, and other countries are currently discussing the revival of a 2015 deal that would require Iran to curb uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief. Officials report that it is likely a decision will be made in the next few days as the negotiations conclude. Officials travelled to Vienna to salvage the deal, which was abandoned by US President Donald Trump in 3028. Shortly after, Tehran began to withdraw from the agreement.

On Wednesday, Iran’s chief negotiator stated that the parties involved were closer to an agreement than they had been in previous attempts to rectify the deal, however, negotiations could still fall through before the end of this week. Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani stated that it was imperative negotiating partners needed to be realistic and avoid intransigence during the talks. Iran and the US will engage in a final round of indirect talks mediated by China, Russia, and European parties.

Read More: Decision on Iran nuclear deal ‘days away,’ says French foreign minister

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Huge Convoy of Russian Armor advances on Kyiv

March 1, 2022

Iran’s hackers are using these tools to steal passwords and deliver ransomware, say FBI and CISA

February 25, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2