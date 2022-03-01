A huge convoy of Russian armor spanning roughly 40 miles is advancing on Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv. The convoy was identified via satellite imagery amid talks between the two nations currently engaged in conflict. The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor announced that he wants to investigate Russia for possible war crimes as they relate to the conflict. The fighting has been occurring for several days, with reports of Russian attacks in major cities and suburbs. The attacks set of air raid sirens in Kyiv and prompted thousands of Ukrainians to flee the country.

Negotiators for both sides held talks in Belarus to end the conflict and call for a cease-fire, which were unsuccessful. However, the two nations plan to meet again in the comping days. Prior to the meeting, Ukraine’s President Zelensky allegedly urged Russian troops to stop the fighting, and called on the EU for immediate membership. Other actions taken against Russia includes sanctions, suspension of FIFA and UEFA teams, banned networks, and the blocking of some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system.

Read More: Huge Convoy of Russian Armor advances on Kyiv