Meta Squeezes Russian State-Controlled Media Platforms

Meta, Facebook’s parent organization, has reportedly restricted the presence of Russian-state controlled media on its platforms after witnessing heightened disinformation attempts. At the request of its government, Meta has restricted access to several accounts in Ukraine as well. The company stated that it will continue to fact check outlets as well as prohibit ads and demonetize accounts spreading misinformation. The actions are part of a broader series of steps taken by Meta, who formed a special operations center to respond to issues regarding the conflict in Ukraine in real time. The center includes native Russian and Ukrainian speakers.

Meta is also expanding its fact-checking capacities in Russian and Ukrainian and has already disabled a network of accounts that violated company policy on coordinated unauthentic behavior. The accounts are run by individuals who have set up websites posing as independent news entities who likely control several fake personas across sites such as Twitter, YouTube, Telegram, and Meta’s sites.