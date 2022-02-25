Global RiskNews Briefs

Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act, saying existing laws are enough to deal with protesters

25 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

The Emergencies Act will be lifted by the Canadian government only nine days after it was invoked. The government claims that police have all the tools they need to deal with the law-breaking protests in Ottawa. The sweeping powers had been put into place to handle an “acute” emergency. Small pockets of the protestors remain across the country, including some gathering on private or rural properties outside of Ottawa. 

There was a heavy police presence in Ottawa’s downtown with police checkpoints. Existing laws have been decided to be enough to handle the remaining protestor issues. The Freedom Convoy is protesting vaccine mandates and demanding more from the government, including Trudeau’s resignation or an end to all Covid-19 restrictions.

Read more: Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act, saying existing laws are enough to deal with protesters

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Trudeau vows to freeze anti-mandate protesters’ bank accounts

February 15, 2022

U.S.-Canada Bridge Reopens After Police Clear Protest

February 14, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2