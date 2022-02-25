Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act, saying existing laws are enough to deal with protesters

The Emergencies Act will be lifted by the Canadian government only nine days after it was invoked. The government claims that police have all the tools they need to deal with the law-breaking protests in Ottawa. The sweeping powers had been put into place to handle an “acute” emergency. Small pockets of the protestors remain across the country, including some gathering on private or rural properties outside of Ottawa.

There was a heavy police presence in Ottawa’s downtown with police checkpoints. Existing laws have been decided to be enough to handle the remaining protestor issues. The Freedom Convoy is protesting vaccine mandates and demanding more from the government, including Trudeau’s resignation or an end to all Covid-19 restrictions.

