Russia bans British airlines from its airspace

British airplanes are banned from landing in Russian airports and from crossing its airspace. This move was a response from Russia after the UK stopped Russia’s national airline Aeroflot from landing in Britain. The move against Russia airlines was part of sanctions imposed on Russia after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia stated this response was due to the unfriendly actions of the UK aviation authorities. British Airways will be notifying customers of canceled flights and will offer full refunds. Flight path adjustments have also been made for some flights from the UK. Virgin Atlantic’s cargo-only flights between London and Shanghai are suspended. Ukraine closed its airspace on Thursday, with Moldova and Belarus also shutting down parts of their airspace as well.

