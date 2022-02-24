Uganda’s proposed new law will see anti-vaxxers face fines or six months in jail
Uganda has proposed new and harsh penalties for anti-vaxxers in a new bill that is still under consideration of the parliament as the country attempts to crack down on its Covid-19 vaccine mandate. On Tuesday, a parliamentary health committee stated that it plans to propose legislation to fine or imprison unvaccinated residents. The proposal introduces a fine against those who do not get vaccinated of Shs 4 million, the equivalent of $1,137 or a prison sentence of six months. Uganda, a country of 45 million, has administered roughly 16 million Covid vaccines since it began its vaccination campaign against the virus in March of last year. The country has, however, grappled with a series of lockdowns in an attempt to manage the pandemic amid misinformation campaigns and widespread hesitancy towards the vaccine.
