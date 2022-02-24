Nicaragua court convicts government critics of ‘conspiracy’

The trial has been held at El Chipote prison behind closed doors. Critics of the trial have proclaimed that the seven charged with conspiracy are innocent, and that the regime convicted them of crimes that have not been committed as a means to quell voices of opposition. These are not the first individuals to be convicted, and are rather the latest in a wave of trials against opponents of Mr. Ortega’s government. Earlier this month, two other outspoken government critics were also found guilty of conspiracy.