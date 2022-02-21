Ukraine tensions: Biden agrees in principle to summit with Putin

United States President Joe Biden has agreed to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the crisis over Ukraine. The talks were proposed by France and the United States will only participate if Russia does not invade Ukraine. The Kremlin stated that there were not solid plans for a summit.

These talks could offer a diplomatic solution to the security crisis in Europe. Details of this summit will be discussed in a meeting on Thursday between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The US maintains that Russia is ready to launch a military operation and appears to be continuing preparations. 150,000 Russian troops are now arranged close to Ukraine’s borders. The talks will be resumed through the Normandy Format, and Mr Putin agreed that a diplomatic solution would be aiming for a ceasefire. The Kremlin later said talks of a summit were premature.

