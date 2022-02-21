Seven children killed in airstrike by Nigerian forces in Niger, official says

Children were killed and wounded in an airstrike in Niger that was carried out by the NIgerian military. Nigeria’s military said they were still investigating these claims. The attack was in the village of Nachadé in Maradi, Niger, on Friday. Seven children were killed and five were wounded, but evidence was not provided to show how Niger knew the attack was completed by Nigerian forces.

Nigeria is investigating as they have a policy against the Air Force making incursions into areas outside Nigeria’s boundaries. Medecins Sans Frontieres cared for some of the wounded and confirmed the strike and 12 deaths, including four children. The strike occurred in a region where banditry is common and both Niger and Nigerian governments fear that Islamist insurgents are gaining ground.

