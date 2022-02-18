UK bracing for possible ‘sting jet’ as rare threat-to-life warning issued in back-to-back storms

A rare danger-to-life alert has been issued in the UK by meteorologists as Storm Eunice is expected to impact the country Friday. A red alert is the highest weather warning category in the UK due to a forecast that Eunice will bring winds up to 90 mph. The storm could also cause high waves and coastal flooding.

Eunice is following Storm Dudley which hit northern England, southern Ireland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday and thousands of people remain without power. Eunice is warned to potentially form a ‘sting jet” or a narrow, focused region of very strong winds among a larger area of strong winds. People are being urged to only travel if necessary and there are warnings of road closures for Friday.

